36°
Community

There's plenty to get involved with in Gympie this week

Donna Jones | 6th Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Circle of People with Megaphone
Circle of People with Megaphone Vaniatos

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY

Creative Writing

CREATIVE Writing, 1st and 3rd Tuesdays monthly, 11am-1pm. Inquiries, Caroline 5483 3849.

Cooloola Voices

CALLING all singers. Come and sing in Cooloola Voices A Cappella Choir. Choir sings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm at the Australian Institute of Country Music building, 26 Channon St, Gympie. Cooloola Voices sing mostly "popular” music in four-part harmony. Inquiries email andrewjemmet@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Salvation Army, Stumm Rd, Southside at 9.30am. Inquiries 54836404 or 5483 7522.

COOLOOLA Cove: Vietnam Veterans Hall, Nautilus Dr, 7pm. Inquiries, phone 54880972.

Gympie Camera Club

THE Gympie Camera Club meets first Tuesday and third Monday monthly, at the Gympie Regional Gallery. Attendees are asked to arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. All visitors are welcome to join the group of enthusiastic photographers. Inquiries: contact info@ gympiecameraclub.com.au.

Mahjong Group

THE Gympie Mahjong Group meets at the Gympie RSL in Mary St (excluding public holidays) from 10am until 3pm. Beginners taught to play Western Mahjong rules. Inquiries: phone Judy on 5482 4767.

TOMORROW

SES Bus Trip

Come along and join us for our Christmas bus trip to the Caboolture RSL on Wednesday, December 7. There will be entertainment and lots of raffles at the club or play the pokies. Bus departs 8am and returns approximately 5.30pm. Bus fare is $25. Please phone Margaret 54823272 for bookings or inquiries.

Tai Chi for Health and Falls Prevention

Improve your balance, co-ordination, exercise and have fun learning Tai Chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Beginners class from 9am to 10am. Venue: St Peter's Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie. Cost

$4 per class. Last class for the year will be December 7 and resume on February 1. Phone Betty on 0408 835 235 or Rod 0418 113 133 for details.

Garage Sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Cost negotiated. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Trivia Night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries Michael 0407588835.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd. (cnr Stanley St). Parking at rear. Inquiries Steve 54862086 or 0404 050 646. Maureen on 0419 221 527.

Health Checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 54705244 for appointment.

Gympie Times

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

What follows the big tree at St Patrick's?

What follows the big tree at St Patrick's?

After icon felled in storm, Gympie looks to the future

Rates will increase and jobs will be under pressure: letter

Shadow Employment Minister Jarrod Bleijie has written a letter to the editor.

Letter writer suggests who to blame for any rate rises

Retirement a strange brew for Gloria Jean's owners

Gloria Jean's Coffees co-owner Gail Gipp serving up a storm in rush hour.

Gympie's Gloria Jean's owners are experience a frantic retirement.

Christmas: it's beautiful but expensive

Win $1000 to help your wallet through Christmas

Local Partners

There's plenty to get involved with in Gympie this week

Find out what's happening in and around Gympie today and tomorrow.

What follows the big tree at St Patrick's?

HEARTBROKEN: The iconic poinciana outside St Patrick's Church fell victim to last week's storm.

After icon felled in storm, Gympie looks to the future

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering another menu of nutritious meals next week.

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster

Seqwater warns of blue green algae threat

When blue green algae forces the closure of Borumba Dam, the local economy of Imbil is heavily impacted.

Lake Borumba visitors warned about potential blue green algae

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying his partner of 32 years, Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Event promises a very Mary Christmas

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Faye Jefferson, Craig Skennerton, Bev Evans and Karyn Palmer from Red Cross Opp Shop at last year's event.

Mary St gears up for Christmas bonanza

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

Felicity Jones proud of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role

Felicity Jones feels it is "important" for a woman to head Rogue One

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Ellen... we need your magic.

Family had to be helicoptered out after powerful quake

THE ULTIMATE WELLNESS RETREAT

13 Clyde Road, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 3 $480,000

Ever wanted to find that special place that nutures and centres you to your very core? In an increasingly busy world, imagine coming home to natural billabongs...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... UNDER CONTRACT

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $675,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

AT HOME IN THE MARY VALLEY

716 Kandanga Creek Road, Kandanga Creek 4570

House 4 1 2 $595,000

All the hard works done, this beautiful property of 12.01ha (almost 30 acres) has a huge well-appointed home, two sheds, large dam and fully fenced. The house is a...

PRIVACY + LOCATION = OPPORTUNITY

Canina 4570

House 4 1 4 Offers Over...

Nearly 40 acres with two road frontage, good pastures to suit horses or cattle. 3 dams in total, one is spring fed. Situated on the Tin Can Bay Road with good...

EASILY WORKED GRAZING COUNTRY

Curra 4570

Rural 3 2 1 $785,000

We are proud to present this exceptional grazing property only 21kms from Gympie to the market. 195.7acres (79.2ha) fully fenced into 10 paddocks all with water...

MARY VALLEY LIFESTYLE

351 Sterling Road, Kandanga 4570

Rural 4 2 3 $699,000

Come and witness what the valley has to offer. You may be wondering what it's like to live in the Mary Valley; this is your chance to enjoy the serenity everyone...

IMPRESSIVE VIEWS AND COUNTRY

Greens Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $210,000

Check out these stunning views form this impressive 8.2 acre (3.35ha) allotment. Rich ex-dairy country which is planted to improved pasture. Situated on a quiet...

STUNNING ACREAGE PROPERTY

67 Reid Road, Widgee 4570

House 3 2 5 $449,000

Spectacular views, immaculate breathtaking home, deep swimming hole in the crystal clear creek, large sheds and plenty of storage. The home consists of 3 large...

RETIREE&#39;S RETREAT

Neerdie 4570

House 2 2 3 $250,000

Total feeling of privacy on 2023m2 block with fertile, grow-anything soil. Established gardens, greenhouse and potting shed. Single carport and lock-up...

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!