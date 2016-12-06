There's plenty to get involved with in Gympie this week

TODAY

Creative Writing

CREATIVE Writing, 1st and 3rd Tuesdays monthly, 11am-1pm. Inquiries, Caroline 5483 3849.

Cooloola Voices

CALLING all singers. Come and sing in Cooloola Voices A Cappella Choir. Choir sings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm at the Australian Institute of Country Music building, 26 Channon St, Gympie. Cooloola Voices sing mostly "popular” music in four-part harmony. Inquiries email andrewjemmet@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Salvation Army, Stumm Rd, Southside at 9.30am. Inquiries 54836404 or 5483 7522.

COOLOOLA Cove: Vietnam Veterans Hall, Nautilus Dr, 7pm. Inquiries, phone 54880972.

Gympie Camera Club

THE Gympie Camera Club meets first Tuesday and third Monday monthly, at the Gympie Regional Gallery. Attendees are asked to arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. All visitors are welcome to join the group of enthusiastic photographers. Inquiries: contact info@ gympiecameraclub.com.au.

Mahjong Group

THE Gympie Mahjong Group meets at the Gympie RSL in Mary St (excluding public holidays) from 10am until 3pm. Beginners taught to play Western Mahjong rules. Inquiries: phone Judy on 5482 4767.

TOMORROW

SES Bus Trip

Come along and join us for our Christmas bus trip to the Caboolture RSL on Wednesday, December 7. There will be entertainment and lots of raffles at the club or play the pokies. Bus departs 8am and returns approximately 5.30pm. Bus fare is $25. Please phone Margaret 54823272 for bookings or inquiries.

Tai Chi for Health and Falls Prevention

Improve your balance, co-ordination, exercise and have fun learning Tai Chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Beginners class from 9am to 10am. Venue: St Peter's Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie. Cost

$4 per class. Last class for the year will be December 7 and resume on February 1. Phone Betty on 0408 835 235 or Rod 0418 113 133 for details.

Garage Sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Cost negotiated. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Trivia Night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries Michael 0407588835.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd. (cnr Stanley St). Parking at rear. Inquiries Steve 54862086 or 0404 050 646. Maureen on 0419 221 527.

Health Checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 54705244 for appointment.