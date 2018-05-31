There's plenty of live music on around Gympie this weekend

MUSIC MEN: The Brass Monkeys are appearing at the Gympie RSL tomorrow night.

THURSDAY

Gympie RSL Club

HEAD along to Morning Melodies from 10.30am-1.30pm with Garry Carlon and make sure you treat yourself to the two-course $12 lunch.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

THE Brass Monkeys Trio will have your cannons firing when they play the main lounge at the RSL from 7.30-11.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

MAKE sure you head to the Mount to check out Amanda Emblem from 7-11pm. And don't forget, the courteousy bus is available until close.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

FRIDAY'S are great with free live entertainment at the Country Club. This week Debbie Robertson will keep you entertained from 7pm.

Debbie Robertson will play Friday night at the Tin Can Bay Country Club. Contributed

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

THE main lounge will be rocking when the Upstage Duo take to the stage from 7.30-11.30pm.

Curra Country Club

DON'T miss the free pig on a spit at the Country Club this week. Plus, there will be raffles and a birthday bash for members. Jess Fox will be providing the entertainment from 6.30pm and meals will start at 6pm.

Jess Fox (left) will be providing the entertainment at Curra Country Club on Saturday. Pictured here with Kelli Ryan. LEEROY TODD

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

GLEN Nayler will help you cruise through your Sunday sesh from 1pm.

Glen Nayler (left) one half of Band Short Note with David Mottershead, will be playing at the Mount Pleasant on Sunday. Contributed

