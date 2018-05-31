There's plenty of live music on around Gympie this weekend
THURSDAY
Gympie RSL Club
HEAD along to Morning Melodies from 10.30am-1.30pm with Garry Carlon and make sure you treat yourself to the two-course $12 lunch.
FRIDAY
Gympie RSL
THE Brass Monkeys Trio will have your cannons firing when they play the main lounge at the RSL from 7.30-11.30pm.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
MAKE sure you head to the Mount to check out Amanda Emblem from 7-11pm. And don't forget, the courteousy bus is available until close.
Tin Can Bay Country Club
FRIDAY'S are great with free live entertainment at the Country Club. This week Debbie Robertson will keep you entertained from 7pm.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
THE main lounge will be rocking when the Upstage Duo take to the stage from 7.30-11.30pm.
Curra Country Club
DON'T miss the free pig on a spit at the Country Club this week. Plus, there will be raffles and a birthday bash for members. Jess Fox will be providing the entertainment from 6.30pm and meals will start at 6pm.
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
GLEN Nayler will help you cruise through your Sunday sesh from 1pm.
If you would like your Gympie region venue event featured for free in the Gig guide and online each week, send details to donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au and joshua.preston@gympietimes.com by midday the Tuesday before your event.