There’s one climate we need to change

This year’s catastrophic bushfires is likely to result in a carbon tax – but does anyone have faith in any of a parliamentary leaders’ ability to make it painless?

READING the tea leaves, a carbon tax is likely coming – the Federal Government won’t be able to resist the push for long.

But will it be painless?

With a good plan, yes.

Unfortunately, those responsible for the right now inspire the same level of confidence as mime at a spelling bee does.

The International Monetary Fund said the carbon price Australia needs would raise electricity prices 75-90 per cent in a decade.

The switch to renewable energy has run into a few hiccups in Germany.

Not good news to people already feeling power bills are too high.

Renewables sound great, but it’s not going swimmingly for Germany since it shunned nuclear power for them.

A new report found the country’s power prices are 45 per cent above the European average, energy supply is insecure and it’s about 15 years behind meeting carbon emission goals.

Oh, and its next power plant may very well be a coal one.

But no nuclear.

Of course the International Energy Agency’s top dog labelled Australia’s debate “too emotional” and small modular nuclear reactors should be considered.

Cue people’s heads exploding on all sides of the political divide.

And that’s the problem.

A shift away from carbon will take concession from all sides – and won’t happen without another climate change, this time political.