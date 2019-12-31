‘There’s always idiots’: Dumb drivers hit the sand

Police officers on the beach at Teewah conducting alcohol, drug and speed testing of drivers, say behaviour was generally good. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

SOME people just don't learn was the clear take away message for police on patrol on the Noosa North Shore during the Christmas-New Year break.

Nambour Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho, who was on patrol at Teewah, said people generally displayed good behaviour.

"But there are always idiots," he said.

Police beach blitz at Teewah beach on Noosa's North Shore. Pic Megan Slade.

One may have been better off booking a unit on Hastings St in Noosa than embarking on a beach holiday.

When he was stopped by Sen Sgt Panoho's Teewah patrol for failing to wear at seatbelt, he told them he had been fined by National Parks officers the day before at Bribie Island for driving without a permit.

Sgt Panoho said after being booked by his patrol the driver later copped a fine for speeding in a camping zone.

That cost him $700 and five demerit points while the Bribie Island offence emptied his pockets of another $200.

"Most try to do the right thing," Sen Sgt Panoho said.

"There's been really big tides and people have been driving to the conditions.

"Those that didn't were introduced to us."

Those included a drug driver and a middle-aged drink driver who blew 0.126.

"The community doesn't accept that behaviour."

Sgt Panoho's team alone issued 94 infringement notices over four days and conducted 502 random breath tests.

Penalties were handed out for speeding, failing to wear seatbelts, defective vehicles and driving without due care and attention.

Sgt Panoho said one driver who was breath tested showed police still and video footage of a Ford Ranger king cab he had encountered early in the day with six people including children sitting on the flat tray behind a dog cage.

Police located the driver, a 24-year-old described as "a good bloke who had made a dumb decision".

It was a decision though the potential consequences of which could have caused death or grievous bodily harm.

Sen Sgt Panoho said he was fined a total of $1182 and penalised nine demerit points for careless driving and using part of a vehicle for a purpose for which it was not designed as well as carrying unrestrained passengers.

"The kids had not made a choice to be there," he said.

"They were just told to climb in the back.

"There was a real potential danger if he had hit a washout.

"To his credit he realised how poor the decision was, showed regret and was remorseful.

"Before he drove down First Cutting there's a sign that says normal road rules apply.

"He is fortunate no-one was harmed."

Sgt Panoho said the driver and his wife were new to the area, trying to make friends and had offered to take a family down to the Noosa River mouth.

His mistake had been not to have ferried them down in a couple of relays.