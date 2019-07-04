Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘There’s a photo of someone with a knife in their back’

by Lea Emery
4th Jul 2019 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Labrador man who was allegedly stabbed in the back on Saturday evening cannot remember it happening, the Southport Magistrates Court was told.

The 28-year-old's alleged attacker Luke John Rogerson, 21, was denied bail this morning when he appeared in court for one count each of wounding and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

It is alleged Rogerson stabbed the man in the back in a Labrador unit about 6.30pm.

The court was told Rogerson's alleged victim had no memory of the attack.

"There is a photograph here of a knife sticking out of someone's back," Magistrate John Costanzo said.

"You would think you would remember that."

It is alleged the two men knew each other.

Rogerson's father and two other people were also in the unit at the time, the court was told.

The court was told Rogerson is a "couch surfer" who had a fishing contract in August.

His lawyer Ashleigh Nicholls said Rogerson had strong ties to the community as his family was on the Gold Coast.

Magistrate Costanzo said the crown case was "quite strong".

He said he was also refusing bail because he Rogerson was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

The matter was adjourned to July 23.

More Stories

court crime editors picks stabbing

Top Stories

    Gympie secures grand final spot at major league carnival

    premium_icon Gympie secures grand final spot at major league carnival

    News Gympie's St Patrick's College boys combined with St Mary's College Maryborough have secured a place in Friday's grand final in Bundaberg.

    • 4th Jul 2019 1:20 PM
    UPDATE: Gympie CBD traffic light mystery continues

    premium_icon UPDATE: Gympie CBD traffic light mystery continues

    News The lights have reportedly been out of action since before midday.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    'I'd like it gone': Abandoned porn van frustrates cafe owner

    premium_icon 'I'd like it gone': Abandoned porn van frustrates cafe owner

    Offbeat Vehicle has been taking up a valuable parking space for weeks