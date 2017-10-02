There's a new flavour on Mary St

Boota Sansoya from Spice Garden, the new Indian restaurant in Mary St.

Boota Sansoya from Spice Garden, the new Indian restaurant in Mary St. Jacob Carson

WITH their authentic Indian food, made with fresh ingredients and attention to detail - there's a new player in Mary St Dining.

Having opened just under a month ago, Spice Garden is looking to make a big impression on diners in a big way.

"We're selling original Indian food, with no colouring and no added preservatives," said manager and cook Boota Sansoya.

"It's originally authentic food from all parts of India."

Like any new business, getting Spice Garden up and running has been a difficult task, but Mr Sansoya is committed to promotion - especially with a high profile event in the G150 celebrations just around the corner.

In addition to the Indian cuisine, there are a number of other options available too - including fish and chips, milkshakes and coffee too.

It was a decision made to entice new customers to enter the store and present them with a variety of options.

So far, people have been impressed with Mr Sansoya and his team.

"The response from customers has been good, and the thing is there was an Indian restaurant here before as well - Sunshine on Mary," Mr Sansoya added.

"And people know that this is the place to go for Indian, but a lot of customers aren't aware that it's a completely new business."

Fully aware of the struggles of establishing a new restaurant, both in a regional town and in an established marketplace in Mary St - the goal is to present great food and customer service and build a base of loyal diners.

Their wholesome approach to Indian food should hopefully win them some fans, with fresh food prepared every day - including a curry that's cooked slowly over eight hours.

As it stands, their approach to opening hours and day-to-day business is a learning experience and their tailoring their approach based on customer feedback.

The goal is to expand eventually, but in the meantime get a solid understanding of their customer base here in Gympie.

"We've got the dine-in which is BYO as well, and of course the take away as well," Mr Sansoya said.

"It's a great place for birthday parties or dinners and we're in a great spot to come in off Mary St as well."

Although closed this Monday, Spice Garden is open from 11am-9pm Monday to Saturday normally.

You can check them out at 150 Mary St.