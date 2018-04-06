There were other Rattler options, they were never considered

Cr Glen Hartwig says a school P&C raffling a box of frozen dim sims would use more due diligence and financial accountability than Gympie Regional Council has on the Rattler project.

Letter to the Editor

I HAVE received a number of calls regarding the Rattler agenda item that appeared for the last meeting.

The most disappointing aspect of this project is the gross breach of responsibilities that council has displayed.

Let's ask the rate payer a question: would you spend near enough to $20 million on a tourist project without a detailed list of projected repair expenses, without financial statements detailing projected income and expenses, without an idea of the depreciation component that needs to be put aside to enable repairs in the future and without a list of projected future maintenance and costs?

Council has - and to date still hasn't received the above detail.

How do you spend $20 million and have no detail about its viability and cost? Mind blowing.

The spin presented is that anyone who speaks out about the lack of appropriate financial accountability is negative and against the Rattler.

That is not true. What I am against is the clear lack of appropriate financial accountability around this project.

How much is the rate payer willing to pay each year to have this Rattler? $100K, $500K or $1 million?

These questions should have been answered before we jumped into the abyss.

You the rate payer have already become a bank to the Rattler Company to the tune of $500K. No documents no detail, hard to comprehend.

The gross breach of financial accountability is a stain on this council's record and any defence of it is a clear admission that the individual has little to no financial intelligence.

A school P&C raffling a box of frozen dim sims would use more due diligence and financial accountability than council has on this project.

There were other options regarding this project. They were just never considered.

The item on the agenda has been left on the table to be brought back to a future meeting.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Council Division 2