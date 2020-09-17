Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Residents have told of their horror when a man was pleading for help after being stabbed in the chest last night.
Residents have told of their horror when a man was pleading for help after being stabbed in the chest last night.
Crime

‘There was blood pouring out of his chest’

by Judith Kerr
17th Sep 2020 9:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Park Ridge residents have told of their horror when a man was pleading for help after being stabbed in the chest last night.

Resident Erana Rakete told of the horror, which unfolded on Chambers Flat Rd around 8pm last night.

"I was there," she said on Facebook.

"She ran to the neighbour's house asking them for help and he was behind her with blood pouring out of his chest, heart," she said.

"The woman that lived there, luckily, knew CPR and tended to him right outside her front door.

"An ambulance had arrived and police.

"They had been arguing all week.

"They also have two young babies."

A man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and is still in a critical condition this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a critical care paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit was called.

Originally published as 'There was blood pouring out of his chest'

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Greens candidate launches election campaign

        Premium Content Gympie Greens candidate launches election campaign

        News Greens launch campaign on Sunny Coast, call for an end to the influence of corporate donations in politics

        58 charged people who have to front Gympie courts today

        Premium Content 58 charged people who have to front Gympie courts today

        News Sittings continue in Gympie District Court today, alongside a large line up of...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Alleged wounding leaves three in hospital, two critical

        Premium Content Alleged wounding leaves three in hospital, two critical

        News Three patients have been transported to hospital, including two in a critical...