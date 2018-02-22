There is something about Rainbow Beach

THE Cooloola Coast is in the middle of a tourism boom with more than 133,000 people visiting Rainbow Beach so far this summer, almost 34,600 more than last year.

According to figures obtained from Surf Life Saving Queensland, more than 47,000 people paid the rainbow sands a visit in December and January had a record 74,442.

According to Gympie Regional Council, the direct economic impact of tourism to the region is $300 million, with the Cooloola Coast punching above its weight as a money spinner.

According to a council spokeswoman, the growth in tourism on the Cooloola Coast over the past four years has been "significant”.

Since December 2013, visitor numbers to Rainbow Beach have more than doubled.

In the summer months of 2013/2014, about 61,800 people were recorded on Cooloola Coast beaches compared to 96,500 in 2015, and 92,100 in 2016.

The steady growth is a result of targeted campaigning according to council.

"Council recognises the need to continue to grow tourism on the Cooloola Coast,” a council spokeswoman said.

"There are a number of strategies that are used to promote tourism to a broad audience.

"There are also several different markets targeted in these strategies, including the domestic drive market, caravan and RV market as well as the New Zealand and international markets.”