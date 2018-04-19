LEADING THE WAY: Stags forward Henry Schroter-Maudsley will be aiming to lead the pack to victory.

Rugby League: Mary Valley Stags will be charged up to turn their season around when they play Maroochydore away on Saturday.

Despite back to back losses Stags vice-president Aaron Parker is confident the side can return to their winning ways in the Sunshine Coast Division Two competition.

"We have good numbers for this weekend's clash and we are looking good,” he said.

"The Easter and school holidays are tough because many players have families but there will be players back.”

Facing another tough contest again this weekend, Stags have been flourishing under high pressure games and this weekend's game will be another good test.

"It will be another tough one but they excel under pressure,” Parker said.

"We have a mature team and not a lot fazes it. They can get the job done. There is nothing to be concerned about.”

Stags' first loss of the season was against Beerwah two weeks ago, going down 54-6, and the second was against Kawana 28-6 last week.

Leading the pack against Kawana was Henry Schroter-Maudsley who Parker said "led from the front”.

The forward has scored three tries in the four games he has played this season and will be working tirelessly up front this weekend to get his side over the line.

The Stags will not be the only ones taking to the field this weekend - the juniors will be running on for the first time.

"The under-7s will play their first game tonight. Our under-9s and 11s are struggling, so we will start with the under-7s,” Parker said.

Unlike the senior and reserves, the focus in the juniors is to participate and have fun.

"No scores are kept in the junior games. There's good kids in the side but they are there to play and have fun,” Parker said.

"If the kids are hassling their parents to play footy, that's a good thing.”

The Stags-Swans game starts at 5pm on Saturday at Wises Rd, Maroochydore.