‘There is a major problem with Gympie’s health care system’

Letter to the Editor from Independent Queensland election candidate for Gympie Tim Jerome

I have seen there is a major problem with our Heath care system in Gympie Region.

That is why I have a comprehensive policy to address the problem.

Gympie Private Hospital

The problem we have had in Gympie is Tony Perrett has not worked with the ruling government of the day, in this case the ALP.

If Mr Perrett gets elected and the ALP win the election then we get nothing for another four years.

The benefit of electing myself as an independent is I will work with whichever party gets elected.

Gympie state election candidate Tim Jerome.

The electorate get the benefit of a two-way bet or a win-win situation for our region if I win. The possibility that there is going to be a hung parliament or a party needing the assistance of independents to form government is very likely, which can only be of benefit to this region if I get elected.

To see my policy on Gympie region health care please go to my website https://www.timjerome.com.au/what-tim-stands-for.