22°
News

UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after crash north of Gympie

Shelley Strachan | 2nd Jul 2017 12:06 PM
Two car crash at Gunalda.
Two car crash at Gunalda. scott kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 12PM: Four people have been taken to hospital in the wake of a two car crash on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie.

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter airlifted an elderly patient to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a precaution.

The other three were transported by road; two were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital, and one to Gympie Hospital.

The Bruce Hwy has reopened.

scott kovacevic

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman all four patients were in a stable condition.

EARLIER 10.30AM: THE Lifeflight helicopter is on the scene of an accident north of Gympie on the Bruce Hwy.

Four people are believed to have been involved in a two car accident about 9.30am involving a black ute, which has gone through a fence on the side of the highway a few kilometres north of the Gunalda Range, and a Nissan X-trail.

scott kovacevic

There are not believed to be any serious injuries, but the rescue chopper was called as a precaution as there are believed to be some elderly occupants of one of the vehicles involved.

Traffic is banked up in either direction right now, but emergency services are letting the traffic through intermittently.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway crash

Gympie the sleeping giant of tourism

Gympie the sleeping giant of tourism

This man believes the Winter Trees on Mary festival is just the start of Gympie's rise as a tourist town

Gympie's Farmer and Sun aims to go plastic free

PLASTIC FREE: Gympie's Farmer and Sun are leading the charge for Plastic Free July.

Plastic Free July hits town

O'Brien issues his own warning to Gympie councillors

Llew O'Brien, Federal Member for Wide Bay, has joined Gympie State MP Tony Perrett in urging Gympie councillors to think hard before supporting the proposed policy change that could open the door to ratepayer-funded legal action against public critics of councillors and staff.

As an MP I know only too well you have to take the good with the bad

Study reveals our horrific cancer rates

A new study has revealed Queensland's horrific cancer rates.

A NEW study has mapped the prevalence of cancers across the country

Local Partners

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

This week read about a fundraiser for Little Haven Palliative Care and catch up on the goings-on of the good people of widgee.

I wanted to do something unique: Gympie man's beautiful proposal

CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION: Newly engaged couple Darren James and Mary Cappetti after a heartfelt marriage proposal.

A heartfelt message in the paper came off without a hitch

Young talent takes top honours in Valley Art Festival

Vanessa Allegra is pictured with her artwork Melissa, highly commended in Human Form/Portraitures. She also received a highly-commended certificate in the Open category with Bleached.

Big night in Imbil as this year's winners are announced

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

THE nation with a reputation for putting the “rude” into crude has been accused of coming over all po-faced after panning US comedian Chris Rock.

What's on the small screen this week

Judah Kelly performs Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls on The Voice.

THE Voice winner will be crowned and MasterChef heads to Japan.

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski in a scene from the TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

The series is a cautionary tale given current events

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 AUCTION ON SITE...

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

Perfect Lifestyle - 6 Bedrooms on Almost 20 Acres + Shed + Water!

445 McIntosh Creek Road, Mcintosh Creek 4570

House 6 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE 1...

Close to town and everything you need is just waiting for you. This 6 bedroom high set weatherboard home has been lovingly renovated. Upstairs you can enjoy the...

5 ACRES AND OWN CRICKET PITCH - HOWZAT!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $489,000

Great opportunity to have your slice of quiet country living on 5 acres. This 4 bedroom brick home features a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with...

New large Home Gympie Southside on 1 acre

76 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Only just finished in June 2017, this beautiful new 4 bedroom family home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a lovely flood-free 4001m2 grassed block...

The Valleys Hidden Beauty

39 Edwards Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in the picturesque area of the Mary Valley is 165 acres of productive grazing land. Majestic Morton Bay Figs adding ambiance to the country charm of this...

Elegance, Lifestyle, Luxury on 5 Acres with Town Water

322 Old Maryborough Rd, Araluen 4570

House 5 2 5 $890,000

The statement is made right from the front entry, you know you are about to see something special. The long white pebbled driveway meanders through this gentle...

PICTURE PERFECT ACREAGE

83 Neusavale Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 2 4 Expression of...

Situated on 3.3 fully fenced, level acres is this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a picture perfect location. This home features a new extra large kitchen with...

WELCOME HOME! YOU WON&#39;T WANT TO LEAVE!

16 Deakin Court, Southside 4570

House 5 2 4 $579,000

Welcome to this stunning home situated in a quiet location on an amazing 2659m2. Once you arrive here you will not want to leave. Walking in the front door you...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 Auction

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

WHEN OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!

4 Roma Street, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

This solid hardwood framed brick house was built to last! Boasting large air-conditioned kitchen, dining room and lounge room with lovely polished hardwood floors...

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!