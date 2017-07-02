UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after crash north of Gympie

Four hurt in Gunalda crash: Four people were lucky to escape serious injury on a crash on the Bruce Hwy near Gunalda.

UPDATE 12PM: Four people have been taken to hospital in the wake of a two car crash on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie.

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter airlifted an elderly patient to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a precaution.

The other three were transported by road; two were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital, and one to Gympie Hospital.

The Bruce Hwy has reopened.

scott kovacevic

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman all four patients were in a stable condition.

EARLIER 10.30AM: THE Lifeflight helicopter is on the scene of an accident north of Gympie on the Bruce Hwy.

Four people are believed to have been involved in a two car accident about 9.30am involving a black ute, which has gone through a fence on the side of the highway a few kilometres north of the Gunalda Range, and a Nissan X-trail.

scott kovacevic

There are not believed to be any serious injuries, but the rescue chopper was called as a precaution as there are believed to be some elderly occupants of one of the vehicles involved.

Traffic is banked up in either direction right now, but emergency services are letting the traffic through intermittently.