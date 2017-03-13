There are some significant changes in Smithfield St

Significant changes are happening in Smithfield St.

SMITHFIELD St will remain closed to traffic for another four months, though is expected to reopen sooner than initially estimated.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said yesterday the street, which dissects Mary St, was due to reopen in July.

”This has been bought forward from October,” she said.

”Work is progressing well and council has been working closely with retailers.”

The council said last month that the five-stage plan to transform Smithfield St was expected to reach completion in September.

The $1.32 million project is a joint initiative of council and the Queensland Government, and forms just one part of a major revitalisation program for Gympie's CBD.

With stage one of the project already completed, last month saw work begin again on the major revamp, which Council is hoping will see the area become an outdoor dining hub.

This stage will see civil engineering work in the form of road grading and storm-water piping,.

"The works seen in stage one will then extend along the full length into Mary St, including 10 trees, outdoor dining spaces and a spectrum of furniture.