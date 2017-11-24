There are 27 places to vote in Gympie region today

IT”S TIME: There are plenty of places to cast your vote today..

IT”S TIME: There are plenty of places to cast your vote today.. Renee Albrecht

State election issues: What are your big issues in this state election.

IF YOU didn't get in early to vote, there are 27 polling booths across the Gympie electorate you can exercise your right to vote at today from 8am-6pm.

Voting is compulsory and voters are required to number all squares on the ballot paper if they want their vote to count.

Saturday polling booths are at: Amamoor, Bauple and Chatsworth State Schools, Veterans Community Hall at Cooloola Cove, Cooran State School, Curra Country Club, Glenwood State School, Goomboorian Hall, Gunalda State School, Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, Gympie East State School, Gympie State High and Gympie South State School.

You can also vote at the Church of Christ Hall in Tucker St, Mary Valley State College at Imbil, James Nash State High, Jones Hill State School, Kandanga Community Hall, Kilkivan State School, Lower Wonga Hall, Monkland State School, Pie Creek Hall, Rainbow Beach, Tiaro and Tin Can Bay State Schools, Veteran Hall and Widgee State School.

Maryborough electors can vote at Tiaro and Tinana State Schools, with Nanango booths at Kilkivan and Goomeri State Schools.

Nicklin electors can vote at schools at Cooran, Kenilworth, Federal and Cooroy.

Noosa booths are at Cooran and Kin Kin schools and Pomona School of Arts.

For Nanango electorate votes in the Kilkivan and Goomeri districts, booths will operate at Goomeri, Kilkivan and Kumbia State Schools.