'There are 2 types of councils... Gympie and everyone else'

I READ with interest the Open Letter placed in The Gympie Times by "frustrated business owners” on June 25.

As a local businessman myself, we too have encountered the lack assistance, poor communication, absolutely no flexibility and general lack of enthusiasm towards someone who is willing to invest in the Gympie region from the department mentioned in the letter.

The current system appears to work like this, "here is the fee, pay before we discuss your proposal, fee paid, here is another levy which must be paid before we can continue any work on your proposal” there is little to no customer service and even less interest shown by council staff on how to improve or make your proposal more cost efficient.

As an example we submitted a proposal for some works, council said we must do it this way, we asked for a site meeting to discuss options, which was flatly refused as "we don't do site visits, everything is from the desktop".

Not the response we wanted to hear when you're about to invest more than $1 million into a local project.

Inconsistency in work requirements/standards is also apparent in different projects in the region.

We have employed engineers who have had to deal with this department, whom have not completed the project due to the difficulty in dealing with staff in this department compared to other regions.

There is standard joke getting around that goes something like this, "there are two types of councils to deal with, Gympie and everyone else".

The Mayor, whom this open letter was addressed to, should perhaps hold a 'workshop' with the people who are investing in Gympie, it costs nothing to listen.

This letter writer is still finalising a project with the Gympie council and has asked to remain anonymous until the project is complete.