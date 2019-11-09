Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on May 31.
Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on May 31. NSW Police Media
News

Theo's disappearance captivates Australia in new podcast

Aisling Brennan
by
8th Nov 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 9th Nov 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S almost six months since Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez disappeared from Byron Bay without a trace.

The mystery surrounding his last movements before he vanished has captivated the country, and now the timeline is unfolding in podcast called The Lighthouse.

The Australian's national crime correspondent, David Murray, created the podcast at the request of the 18-year-old's family.

Theo was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkey's bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay, about 11.30pm on May 31.

The following afternoon his phone pinged against a cellphone tower in the vicinity of the Byron Bay Lighthouse.

A full land, sea and air search and investigation was launched by police, however nothing was ever discovered.

The community also rallied to assist with the search, with dozens volunteering time every day for months on end.

In the first podcast episode, Theo's family speaks of CCTV footage they saw from a petrol station they believe proves he returned in the direction of his accommodation after leaving the nightclub.

The family remain hopeful they'll find Theo, or at least answers as to how he disappeared.

A new episode is expected to be delivered each week, with more information about Theo's disappearance.

In September, police referred the case to the NSW Coroner after concluding a four-month search for Theo.

editors picks missing backpacker byron bay northern rivers crime theo hayez
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY: Noosa North Shore residents told to leave now

        EMERGENCY: Noosa North Shore residents told to leave now

        Breaking Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises Noosa North Shore residents to leave immediately.

        Residents flee southeast’s latest bushfire threat

        premium_icon Residents flee southeast’s latest bushfire threat

        News Entire suburbs have been evacuated and fire crews have kept a nervous overnight...

        Why Gympie council minutes cannot be relied on

        premium_icon Why Gympie council minutes cannot be relied on

        News They are prepared prior to a meeting and in many cases are abridged versions of...

        Grand piece of Gympie’s history on the market

        premium_icon Grand piece of Gympie’s history on the market

        News AN ICONIC piece of Gympie history with direct ties to The Gympie Times, is on the...