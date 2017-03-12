Their first year, forever, in liftout feature

MILESTONE CAPTURED: Woolooga Prep's Kitana Jurgens smiles for her first school photo. See all our region's Prep students in the My First Year lift-out on March 22.

FROM the Cooloola Coast to Tiaro, to Imbil, Kandanga and everywhere in between, The Gympie Times has travelled across our beautiful region to capture our youngsters' first year at school.

With more than 33 different schools visited, 47 Prep classes rounded up and 665 students photographed - it's been a massive undertaking.

But on an occasion like this, we'd like to think these are memories you'd like to keep forever.

A chance to capture these moments comes around rarely - and we hope the photos we've taken will end up in scrapbooks, photo albums and picture frames for years to come.

It's why in the March 22 print edition of The Gympie Times, readers will be able to get their hands on the MyFirst Year lift-out.

Featuring beautiful photographs of your little ones as they take their next big step in growing up, this is definitely a keepsake you'll want to keep for a lifetime.