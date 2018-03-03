Theebine man stranded in Gympie after mental health battle

NO WAY HOME: A Theebine man struggling with mental health issues was left stranded in Gympie after being admitted to hospital on Monday.

A THEEBINE man was left without a ride home after being discharged from Gympie Hospital on Monday.

Philip Hunter, 51, said he called an ambulance to his address on Monday morning after becoming overwhelmed with mental health issues relating to post traumatic stress disorder.

After being taken to hospital, Mr Hunter was evaluated, given medication and discharged without any means of returning to Theebine, where he works as a carer.

Mr Hunter said he was out of ideas after asking hospital and police services for assistance.

"The ambulance came out to the house and we talked about things on the way in to the hospital," he said.

"The nurses and the staff were really good, they helped me talk about things and gave me some medication to settle me down a bit.

"The problem was that I was left in a situation where I couldn't get home.

"I don't have any friends I can rely on to come and get me."

"There was nothing that the hospital could offer.

"I even went to the Police, and I know they're not a taxi service but I didn't know what else to do."

Mr Hunter said his efforts to solve one problem only created another.

"They say that if you start to feel a particular way, you ring up and seek help, and that's what I did," he said.

"Being on a carer's pension, paying a $100 taxi fare to get home is probably food for the week, and then there's rent and everything else on top of it.

"For the sake of seeking help to combat something that's going on inside of me, I get put in another dilemma.

"I'll have to hitchhike up the Bruce Highway all the way back to Theebine.

"The Bruce Highway is infamous for accidents.

"I hope I'm not brought back in later as another victim being run over on the highway."

A spokesman for Queensland Ambulance Service said, "the role of ambulances and paramedics is to provide emergency pre-hospital medical assistance to the community".

"It's essential that these resources are kept ready and available to respond to emergency situations as they arise," he said.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency, please call 000.