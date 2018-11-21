Theebine activist's role in national wage campaign

FAIR GO: Theebine's Dolly Jensen (right) catches up with her hero, Sally McManus, the ACTU's first female secretary.

DOLLY Jensen cannot seem to leave the good fight alone, especially at a time when almost everyone is calling for higher wages.

But Mrs Jensen yesterday told of her belief that change would not happen unless people got up and did something.

The former Financial Sector Union official from Gympie attended her last national conference of the union nearly a year ago, but yesterday told of how a Change the Rules rally in Brisbane prompted her to get back into action.

"Being a hard worker for more than 30 years and seeing wage growth hit a record low, along with increasing casualisation, meant politics on television was no longer a sport,” she said.

"If you're not happy with the way things are going, yelling at the TV is not going to achieve anything.

"Get up or shut up,” she said.

So she took advantage of a visit to Brisbane to take part in just the one more worker's rally, the 22nd (and the last) of the union movement's national Change the Rules rallies.

"Amongst a sea of flags, hundreds of thousands of workers have turned out across Australia to have their say about penalty rates, wage theft, casualisation, job security and better pay,” she said.

"ACTU secretary Sally McManus was there once again to inspire the masses before we marched on the Fair Work Commission building.

"It was hot, it was loud, it was noticed,” Mrs Jensen said yesterday of the lunchtime rally on Tuesday.

"I do this for my children and all future generations.

"Australia is the land of the fair go,” she said.