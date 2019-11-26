Menu
St Pat and Jones Hill touch final Keira Hanson.
The young guns to watch in Gympie junior touch finals

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
26th Nov 2019 4:59 PM
TOUCH FOOTY: There will be plenty of rivalry at Albert Park tomorrow when Gympie’s junior touch teams play off in the grand finals.

With a stellar season behind them and action packed knockout games, the grand finals are a chance to see the rising talent that runs rich in Gympie region.

George Finger
One match that promises to be gripping is the 11-12 pool A grand final between the combined East/One Mile team and Real Steel at 4.25pm.

East/One Mile will be confident after a 6-2 victory over St Patrick’s in the preliminary finals, but need a strong performance to come out victors today.

Real Steel key players include Eamon Malone and Savannah Fitzgerald and East/One Mile has some strong players in Tim Corbet and Milla Buchanan.

Gympie touch football -#2 Callum Pearce
The games start at 3.45pm with the 8-10 years pool A grand final game between East and St Patrick’s.

East have two pocket rockets in their team - Jackson Blackwood and Elijah Jones - who need to breing their A-game this afternoon.

The St Pat’s side is not short of talent with Elliott Nolan and Evie Finger.

East fought to secure a spot in the match with a 5-4 win over Central/Cooloola Christian College/Two Mile/Chatsworth mixed team.

Gympie touch football - #7 JMT Jenna Williams
The 8-10 pool B has Jones Hill and One Mile also at 3.45pm. Players to watch for Jones Hill are Rieland Devlin and Maddie Tate and One Mile’s Jonah Frampton and Hannah Ward.

Pool B 11-12 has Victory Green taking on Jones Hill 2 at 4.25pm. Victory had a nailbiting 4-3 win over Catlins of Gympie and have some star power with Thomas Cranston and Oliver Pratt.

Jones Hill 2 will look to the pace and talent of Matthew Bates and Keira Hanson for victory.

In the 13-14 years finals, VVA Engineering supporters will be hoping their side did not play their grand final in the preliminary.

Gympie touch football Wide Bay trials - #6 Eamon Malone
VVA had a 11-12 drop-off win over John Madill Toyota. They take on Wide Bay Chiropractic at 5.05pm and both sides have some strong players. For VVA, Callum Pearce and Jenna Williams and Wide Bay George Finger and Jaydee Marschke.

Games start at 3.45pm, with pizza and popper break-up party for all players at Gympie touch fields.

