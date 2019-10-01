The young guns set for Suns move

Noah Anderson (white top) and Matt Rowell might be packing their bags for the Gold Coast. Picture: Tony Gough

BEST mates and highly-touted draft prospects Matthew Rowell and Noah Anderson say it would be a "dream come true" to be drafted together to Gold Coast Suns.

Widely expected all year to be chosen with picks one and two in the national draft, the path was paved for the pair to join the Suns on Monday when the AFL announced a Gold Coast rescue package which included a priority pick in this year's draft.

The move means the Suns now have the first two selections in the draft, with Rowell and Anderson all but certain to be chosen in a bid to improve Gold Coast's chances of retaining them beyond the initial two-year contracts awarded to draftees.

"We're still not sure where we're going to end up, but if we both were to go to the same club it would be pretty exciting," Rowell said.

"It would be pretty awesome considering we first played footy against each other back in under-8s and we've played with each other for the past few years with school footy and Oakleigh (Chargers) and Vic Metro.

"So to continue to play with each other at an AFL club would be pretty awesome. It would be a dream come true."

Anderson said the pair had exchanged a few text messages on Monday after hearing news Gold Coast's priority pick request had been approved.

"I've heard nothing but good things about Gold Coast as a football club," Anderson said.

"If that was the case (being drafted to the Suns together) I'm sure we would both be so excited to go up there and get started."

Rowell is an inside midfielder who has been likened to Geelong's Joel Selwood given his brilliance around stoppages, hardness in the contest and ball-winning ability.

Anderson, the son of two-time Hawthorn premiership player Dean, has been compared to Western Bulldogs young gun Marcus Bontempelli as a 188cm midfielder with strong running ability who can kick goals.

Rowell and Anderson played junior football and basketball together, are in the same physical education class at Carey Grammar, played in a NAB League premiership together with Oakleigh Chargers this year and both represented Vic Metro in the AFL under-18 national championships.