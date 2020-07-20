The year Swans were humbled in record fashion

They were the 2015/16 season's dominant force and easily in the hot seat to cap the year in fitting fashion, but in just a few catastrophic hours the region's history books were left with a different tale to tell.

While it's a "heartbreaking" memory, dual Team of the Decade player Shane Newton has highlighted Maroochydore's grand final loss to Gympie as one of many memorable moments of his final few years with Maroochydore.

Newton was named as one of the best players of local cricket from 2010-20 on Friday.

He'd previously been named in the Team of the Decade for 2000-10 as well.

Upon receiving the honour he reflected back on his time on pitch with the Swans over the last 10 years.

"On a positive, some of the best moments that were really special were towards the end of my career," he said.

"My last two seasons for Maroochydore we made the grand final both years and I took over 50 wickets in each season and to finish like that was something I was pretty proud of."

While it wasn't one of the club's best performances, Newton recalled the Swans capitulation at the hands of Gympie in 2015/16 as one of the more memorable moments that sparked his journey to 500 wickets.

"Probably the biggest moment I can remember over the last decade is the grand final we lost against Gympie," he said.

"We had an awesome team and had won pretty much everything.

"We won the minor premiership, we won the one-day grand final and we had the two-day grand final won but in one bad afternoon we lost outright. Gympie beat us.

"Just like that the hour can change the whole season."

The Swans had secured first innings points and headed into the third and final day of play that year confident of a big victory ahead.

Maroochydore bowled the Gold for 133 just before lunch leaving the visitors with a deficit of 65. For the Swans, Newton was best with 4/44.

Just over 10 minutes later Maroochydore's Adam Thornton and James Chaplin went to the break at 0/10, with the aim of batting long into the second session to seal the win.

However, soon after Thornton and Chaplin were gone within two balls sparking an unbelievable fall from grace as Gympie bowled Maroochydore for 44 runs in just 20 overs.

It was club's lowest score since 1986-87.

"They just got on a roll and Josh Brady actually bowled unreal," Newton said.

"It was just one of those days where we nicked everything."

Gold had just 109 to chase with 48 overs remaining and subsequently surged to their maiden first division crown with ease

"It was a bit of heartbreaker that one," Newton said.

"There wouldn't be many (finals) crazier than that - It's never over to the fat lady sings."

While it was a heavy loss, it's one that inspired Newton to stick on for another season and reach a special milestone.

"That's what made me come back the next year - if we would've won that grand final I would've finished up then and probably wouldn't have even got to the 500 wickets," he said.

"Personally, that was really nice but we ended up losing that grand final that year as well but it wasn't as heartbreaking as the year before."

Newton's good friend Adam Thornton was also named on the Team of the Decade last week, capping a remarkable year for the 35-year-old.

Thornton was part of the Swans outfit which won two-day, one-day and Twenty20 silverware honours this year and was also the winner of the Ashley Noffke Medal.

"I guess honoured would be the word (to be named in the team). It caps off the 10 years of hard work and tops off the season that we've had this year as well pretty nicely," he said.