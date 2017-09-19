The woman behind Goomeri's new business plan

NEW DIRECTION: Margaretha Prendergast went to Europe to learn a new trade, French pastry making, and at 60, is helping Goomeri find a new economic direction.

MARGARETHA Prendergast went overseas to learn a new trade - pastry making - at the age of 60.

She is also the inspiration behind one of her family's three landmark Goomeri businesses in the tiny town's most important businesses - the Grand Hotel, the Dusty Hill Vineyard and the new Goomeri Bakery.

The bakery, which opened only a few weeks ago, is already a leading part of Goomeri's tourism future.

Andrew Kelsey was up from Castaways Beach on Sunday, enjoying a pastry and coffee breakfast and with friends Pam and Colin Smyth, Martin Mooij and his wife, Lorraine Kelsey.

"We're impressed.

"It's a lovely region,” he said.

"We had a few nights camping at Borumba Dam,” Mrs Smyth said.

"It was beautiful and we heard about this place when we were at the Dusty Hill winery,” she said.

Mrs Prendergast's son, Joe Prendergast, gave his mum full credit for the family's newest success.

"After may old man passed away, about a year ago, Mum decided to head for France to learn the art of French bread and pastry making.

"She was 60 at the time,” he said.

"Mum can't be here unfortunately,” he said.

"She's worked the midnight to 4am shift and she's asleep.”

"And she had health issues too,” said another admirer, who was enjoying pre-lunch drinks at Dusty Hill which, about 25km down the road, is the most far flung of the Prendergasts' tourism assets.

Customers, 30 to 40 at a time, were lining up and arriving from all over the region, including from Noosa, Kingaroy, Tiaro, Gympie and various South Burnett centres.

Kirsty Green was among staff rushing to keep up the friendly service, coffee and delicacies to all the people who kept on arriving.

"We've only been open six weeks,” Joe said.

"We open every day, except Tuesday and Wednesday.”