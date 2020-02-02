The winning combination in Gympie golf started in schoolyard

GOLF: A friendship forged 70 years ago continues to flourish as two school mates combined to win last Tuesday’s two-person ambrose competition at the Gympie Golf Club.

Former Gympie students Ross Chapman and David Walthall teamed up to post the best score of the day, one point ahead of runners-up Wayne Hastie and Derek Appleford, while third place went to Glen Morrison and Rod Walker

Chapman and Walthall first met in the early 1950s while attending Gympie Central School and they have remained great friends since.

Lifelong friendship between Ross Chapman and David Walthall. Photo: Ray Rigbye

Walthall has played golf on and off for most of his life and was coached by the Gympie Golf Club’s first golf professional, Patrick Murphy, who formed the local junior club in 1961.

“Our love of sport has always been a shared common interest and I guess that’s one of the main reasons we have remained such good friends,’’ Walthall said.

“Aside from that, Ross is just a good bloke.”

While golf and fishing now capture most of their leisure time, cricket has been the main game for Chapman, who is a past captain of the Australian over-70 cricket team.

“I was always better at cricket than golf, mainly because I think at cricket you don’t have to concentrate all the time but with golf you have to maintain your focus throughout the round,” Chapman said.

“We both had a great time out there today and I think it was our putting that finally won us the day.”

The ball rundown went to 68: Barry Bargenquast and Garry Davis, Wade Wockner and Wayne Cook, Ian Horley and Ron Hall, John Kenny and Graham Major, Ken Wilkins and Gavin Burls, Alan Cove and Col Smith, Lester Pettit and Lindsay Taylor, Bill Swan and Vince Andrew, Peter Love and Geoff Schuh.

Nearest the pin: Peter Love, Garry Davis and Lindsay Taylor.

Accuracy drive: Errol Ward.

Vets club pin: Don Griggs and Ray Rigbye.

Next Tuesday, the Gympie Vets play for the monthly medals with prizes donated by Keith Johnson and John Godsall.

Vets play their next away game at Cooroy on Monday, February 10. Nominations close on February 5.