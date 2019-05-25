The Wide Bay candidate who's $20k out of pocket

STILL STANDING: Traveston's Tim Jerome plans to stand for Gympie's state seat next year after finishing fifth among the Wide Bay's federal candidates on May 18.

A FIFTH-place federal election finish and financial hit of about $20,000 is not deterring independent Tim Jerome from continuing his fight for public office.

The independent claimed 4.4 per cent of the primary vote at this election, putting him above the candidates for United Australia and Fraser Anning's National Conservatives.

But this result did not come cheap to the Traveston resident.

"It cost us about $30,000 to have a crack,” he said.

About $17,000 of that was spent on TV advertising, with his ads running in the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast markets to cover the electorate.

Tim Jerome. Troy Jegers

By securing more than 4 per cent of the primary vote he is at least getting some money back.

Mr Jerome said an inheritance from his mother six months ago was a huge help and he had "no regrets” over spending it on a campaign instead of a cruise or holiday.

"We (himself and partner Jo) were willing to put our money where our mouth is,” he said.

He now has an eye on a run at Gympie's state seat next year - and he might not be on his own next time.

"Maybe I'll go with a minor party,” he said.

Mr Jerome received 4.4 per cent of the primary vote. Rachel Lang

He named One Nation as a possibility - and it seemed there was some support there too.

At least one of One Nation's spruikers at this year's pre-poll booth was promoting Mr Jerome in the Lower House in response to the void left by the party's officially nominated candidate Aaron Vico.

With the exception of a biography on One Nation's website, Mr Vico and One Nation did not respond to any questions about him and his policies during the five-week campaign.

Of the election outcome, hailed a miracle win by the LNP in some corners, Mr Jerome said it was "obvious” from his experience at pre-poll.

"People were scared to go Labor,” he said.

Tim Jerome with Elle. Contributed

"They didn't know where the money (for the ALP promises) was going to come from.”

Locally, he said returned MP Llew O'Brien "had a lot of things going for himself”.

As for his choice to include equine companion Elle in his campaign material?

"I didn't want to depict myself as a person in a suit ... what you see is what you get with me,” he said.