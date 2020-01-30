Ex-Kilkivan mayor David Lahiff says his efforts to have a dead 18m tall oak tree at Rossmore Rd removed have gone unheeded, a result contributing to a feeling of neglect in the western region.

SAFETY fears over a burnt-out 18m tree on Rossmore Rd near Kilkivan have left the former shire mayor, David Lahiff, wondering what it will take to get it removed.

Mr Lahiff said the 18m oak posed a risk to people travelling on the road. He first noticed it about eight months ago.

His attempts to have the problem addressed by Gympie Regional Council – his most recent a trip to last week’s council meeting to speak with Mayor Mick Curran – have so far been unsuccessful.

David Lahiff says he has been trying for months to get the tree removed.

But there was no question for Mr Lahiff as to what needed to happen with the tree.

“We don’t need a study to ascertain if a seat would be appropriate,” Mr Lahiff said.

“There are 18 families that live past those trees, plus a lot of passing tourists.

“A lot want to know: who is running the council?”

He said he approached Mr Curran three times about the tree: once five months ago, again five weeks ago, and once more after last week’s general meeting.

The base of the dead tree.

The council and Mr Curran have been contacted for comment.

Mr Lahiff said the problems in getting the hazardous tree issue resolved pointed to a wider feeling bubbling within the western Gympie communities.

“The whole of our Kilkivan Shire is being neglected,” he said.

The closure of Goomeri’s pool was another example.

“That shouldn’t happen,” he said of the facility which is likely to be shut through to September.

Residents of the town agree; protesters gathered last week to call for the council to fix the problem fast.

Goomeri residents have protested the closure of their pool.

In the meantime, anyone wanting a swim can catch a free bus to the Kilkivan pool.

Goomeri’s ongoing water troubles were another matter.

The council was forced to truck water into the town last August after two bores stopped working.

A third bore is expected to open next month, but there is still no set timetable for a needed upgrade to the town’s water treatment plant.

“There’s water in the reservoir up there not being used,” Mr Lahiff said.