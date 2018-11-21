Menu
Dentures have topped the list of strangest things found in Gympie's sewers.
Council News

The weirdest, most disgusting things found in Gympie sewers

scott kovacevic
by
21st Nov 2018 8:00 AM
GYMPIE'S sewers might not be home to something as exotic as New York's legendary alligators or trap the occasional fax machine, but those who flush it out have made a few discoveries.

Topping out the list is dentures, with cleaners occasionally finding a detachable set of no-longer-pearly-whites.

Small plastic items like spoons and toys also make regular appearances.

Sadly those hoping to make their fortune mining the sludge can expect little reward, with coins and cash "extremely uncommon”.

But in good news for those who have watched It, the size of the region's sewer pipes rules out any chance of finding a killer clown floating in the dark.

"Because of the diameter of Gympie's sewers, exotic items are rarely found,” a Gympie Regional Council spokesman said.

The sewage treatment plant at Widgee.
The items are picked up by trash racks located at the sewage plant's inlets, but he said anyone who wanted them back would unfortunately miss out.

"For obvious reasons they are not kept and disposed of accordingly,” he said.

And it is not only completely solid objects which cause problems.

"Fatbergs do occur within the Gympie sewer system from time to time,” he said.

Comprised of congealed fat mixed with other items like nappies, wet-wipes and tree roots, these blobs can easily constipate a drain. So how do Gympie's fatbergs compare to others, which include a 140-tonne monster found under Whitechapel last year?

"The weight of fatbergs is not measured but there have been reports in the past where a fatberg blocked a 15cm drain in the Gympie sewer network,” the spokesman said.

A fatberg found on the Sunshine Coast.
While clearing them is a "relatively straightforward process” it all stemmed from a simple problem.

”A common issue faced across many councils is residents using the sewer system as an alternative to waste disposal. Sewers are designed for the three Ps (faecal matter, urine and toilet paper).

"Any other material, such as wet-wipes and nappies can pose an issue for the system.”

He encouraged residents "to be mindful of what they flush or pour down drains”.

fatbergs gympie council gympie regional council gympie sewage treatment plant. sewer
Gympie Times

