Callum Jabob Hearn-Matthews was fined twice after he weed in public.
The wee that cost a bloke $660

Caitlan Charles
22nd May 2019 5:00 AM
A 21 YEAR old has been fined $660 for ignoring a police ban and attempting to party at Mackay nightclub Cartel.

Callum Jacob Hearn-Matthews was banned from being in the CBD safe night precinct from April 14 to April 24, between 6pm and 6am, and fined $260 after he urinated in a public place.

He appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday charged with contravening the police banning notice.

Defence solicitor Erin Beer told he lost the documents that explained the ban, and Hearn-Matthews was unable to remember when the ban ended. He attempted to go out with his work mates in the safe night precint on April 20.

According to police facts, he was refused entry to Cartel and was recognised by police in the area and then charged.

Hearn-Matthews pleaded guilty to the contravening the ban and Ms Beer said that to Hearn-Matthews' credit, he had immediately left the area on April 20.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said: "It's an expensive pee."

"You'll know to use a toilet next time."

Hearn-Matthews was fined $400 for breaching the ban. A conviction was not recorded.

