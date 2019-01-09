The wave of 'nuisance crime' that threatens you

ON GUARD: Mechanic Leon Catlin with one of the vehicles which had its tyres deflated at the weekend.

LEON Catlin is not sure if someone is having a go at him.

But he says whoever let down the tyres of vehicles at his workshop has succeeded in boosting his vigilance.

"Since it happened, at the weekend, I've been up every few hours during the night to do a patrol,'' Mr Catlin said.

"I have one neighbour helping out too.

"I almost hit him the other night because I heard a noise.

"I went racing out and he said, 'Hey, it's only me'.

"I heard fireworks earlier and dogs barking and was going back to sleep when I heard him.

"But then we found someone had put grit in the valve caps on the tyres, so they went flat slowly.

"It's just a nuisance,” said the Ray St mechanic, who makes his living fixing and restoring vehicles.

"It's been happening to a few other residents in the area too,” he said..

"The police have taken DNA samples and fingerprints and they tell me that may well help them find whoever is doing this.

"It could be another 10 years, but if they ever do anything else wrong and they get caught, the police will be able to do a DNA and fingerprint match and they'll solve the case.

"People don't realise how things can come back on them much later on,” he said.

"The forensic people did a lot of work here.

"Looking on Facebook, you can see there has been a lot of other vandalism.”

"One (individual or group) has been leaving a tag, with an 'X' on it.

Mr Catlin referred to one Facebook post in which a resident complained about someone breaking into her car.

"Someone got into my car last night and stole my gym tag and left this (card with an 'X') on my front passenger seat.

"Anyone know what this means?” she said, adding, "Please lock your cars.”

The responses came thick and fast after that, with one man reporting his van had been vandalised at the RSL Club overnight.

"I had my van parked and had a tyre let down and they attempted to smash the driver's window with a paver.

"They had a couple of goes and dented and scratched the panels,” he said.

"If anyone knows who they are I would very much appreciate a name.”

Mr Catlin's wife Charmaine responded that the person should report the matter so police were aware that the offence at her place and Leon's was not merely a one-off.

The man responded that police did not seem interested, but took it back when detectives called in. "Apparently the (vandals) damaged the exterior of the RSL as well,” he said. He said it had cost him $800 for insurance excess.