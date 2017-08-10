The WA invasion puts wild west into Muster

PREPARATIONS: Hard at work preparing an annual family campsite at the Muster grounds are early campers Kevin Varley and Alan Quinn.

YOU might say they are putting the "western” back into country music.

Four Western Australian households, all with a range of social and work-related links, have found themselves neighbours at the home of happy coincidence, the Gympie Muster.

Brought together by another common thread, country music and a love of good times, they were all together, staking out their Muster homes at the Poulsen's Hill camping area.

And their story is like a very complex family tree.

A simpler bond of mateship only was being readied for its annual reinvigoration not far away, as Kevin Varley, from Pakenham in Victoria caught up with Alan Quinn, from Caloundra.

"There's a whole mob of us who've caught up here over the last 17 years,” he said, as he and Mr Varley took a break from preparations.

"We call one group of neighbours the Farkens.” Mr Quinn said.

"There's Joe Farken, Mary Farken and the whole family,” he said, laughing at a joke we are not quite allowed to print.

Unlike most real families, there are seven or eight Peters in that family.

"There's the tall one, called Two-metre Peter, Bikie Pete, Digger Pete and Re-Pete,” he said.

But back over at Paulsen's Hill, the Western Australia contingent were trying to explain the complexities of their connections.

They are Brian and Margaret Green, Mal Wardle, Peter King and Pam Towton and Di and Lindsay Stockdale.

Di and Lindsay are from Boulder or Kalgoorlie, adjoining communities which pretty much link up at their place.

"He's from Boulder and I'm from Kalgoorlie,” Di said.

Peter and Pam lived about a block from Lindsay and Di.

Lindsay's brother's wife was Pam's bridesmaid.

And so it goes on, in a tangled web that leaves the listener absolutely confused.

Mal came over in convoy with Brian and Margaret, across the Nulabor Plain and Di and Lindsay came across from the other direction, travelling across the top. "We didn't know they would be here.

"We turned up and there they were,” Di said.