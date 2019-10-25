The Voice star to play special free Broncos gig

Farren Jones from the Keith Urban/Bryan Adams Experience Show will be playing the Broncos Club on Saturday.

KEITH Urban fans are in for a big treat on October 26 when X Factor finalist Farren Jones and his band perform on stage at the new look Broncos Club in Red Hill.

Their Keith Urban/Bryan Adams Experience has been packing in audiences everywhere they have played over the past three years.

So good are they, the Experience has been approached by American promoters keen for them to tour of the United States.

Best of all, fans can enjoy a meet and greet before the show, which is free.

Broncos Club management said the band could normally command top dollar, but the club wanted to reward their members, and the public, after recently unveiling a $6 million renovation.

Farren, who bears a striking resemblance to Urban, said it was a challenging gig as - although he is an accomplished guitarist - his skills could not match those of the International Grammy award-winning country/rock artist.

"My strength is my singing,'' The Voice star and X Factor finalist said.

"Luckily, I have a really great lead guitarist with me to rely on.''

The tribute show is loaded with all Urban's hits (not to mention a few from Adams) including Somebody Like You, You'll Think of Me, Days Go By and The Fighter.

The Keith Urban Experience features a full live band fronted by Fallen, a charismatic performer who quickly has audience seating out of his experienced hands.

"I've never met (Urban), although that would be great of course,'' Jones said.

"I'm exactly the same age and naturally perform like the guy.

"I try to keep true to the original style.''

Jones has played hundreds of corporate and pub gigs since launching his debut album Whenever in 2006 (Shock Records).

The show is free. No need to book, but make sure you turn up early to secure a spot.

Call 3858 9000 to book a restaurant table. Meet and greet 5-5.30pm, show is from 8-10.30pm.