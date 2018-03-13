Menu
The horseshoe latch that is going viral on social media
The horseshoe latch that is going viral on social media Geordi Offord
Rural

The viral gate latch you have to see

Geordi Offord
by
13th Mar 2018 1:25 PM

HAVE you ever thought of using a horseshoe to solve your gate-latching woes?

A video posted on social media by Traoss Paddock Solution - Formerly Eclectic Design has proven you can do just that.

The video has been viewed over 8.9 million times by people all over Australia and some overseas.

The post said:

"Self locking gate latch. Why do we still use chains?"

Readers praised the idea and there are more than 17,900 comments on the video. 

Tracy Marshall wrote: "More uses for horseshoes!"

Watch it here:

farm gadgets gate latch horse shoe latch
