The Veronicas prepared to bare all

QUEENSLAND music duo The Veronicas say they have left themselves "open to being as vulnerable as possible" while filming their upcoming reality television series.

Lisa and Jess Origliasso, who were back home in Brisbane to perform at the official launch of HIT105 and Triple M's new home Audio HQ on Wednesday night, told The Courier-Mail they were still in the middle of shooting the MTV show, which will air on Foxtel in Australia when it premieres later this year.

"We knew we had to be completely real and allow people to come into (our lives) and experience who we are," Jess said.

The Veronicas, Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, in Brisbane ahead of their performance at the official opening of SCA's Audio HQ. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner.

"There's so much that happens in our lives - sometimes it feels like drama after drama but, when there is a camera there to capture it, it feels like we can laugh a bit more."

Lisa admitted the hitmaking twins "probably should have kept more off the table" when it came to the series, called Jess & Lisa: The Veronicas, but they chose not to.

"At the end of the day, we're artists and musicians and we our hearts and souls into our music, so this is just an extension of that," Lisa said.

The pair also revealed they have bought "a house in the middle of a rainforest somewhere" and are focusing on finishing their next album.

"We're very excited about it - it (the rest of the year) is all about music for us," Jess said.

Speaking about her second wedding to husband Logan Huffman, which took place at a courthouse in Noblesville, Indiana in the US last week following their Sunshine Coast wedding last year, Lisa said it was "beautiful".

"Marriage and commitment is so intimate so it was nice to do that (second, small wedding) for each other with no one else around," she said.

The pair said performing at the opening of Southern Cross Austereo's Audio HQ in Brisbane was "extra special" because it was the first radio network to pick up their song 4ever in 2005.

"It's always very exciting when we get the opportunity to perform at home because we grew up performing in and around Brisbane, so it's where we actually get most excited (to play)," Jess said.