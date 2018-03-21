The uneasy truce: why I can't wake up with Today any more

THE HONEYMOON IS OVER: Georgie Gardner and Karl Stefanovic.

AUSTRALIA, can we please talk about something else?

Boofheads Karl and Pete Stefanovic and the matching Size 6 blondes who complement them in private and on air at the Channel Nine boy's club are really starting to turn me off my Cornflakes, and Channel Nine.

Lisa Wilkinson must be laughing all the way to the bank.

Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson before Lisa walked out on Channel 9 for refusing to pay her the same as Karl. Allan Reinikka ROK310516atodaysh

The truth is I was rooting for Karl to get a grip; to once again be witty, charming and entertaining, lose some of that ego and show more emotional intelligence.

But alas, hope of that is on the slide - just like the ratings?

He and his brother are now in strife for carrying on a loud, lengthy bitch about their colleagues in front of an Uber driver (and Pete's wife, complicit in her failure to shush Pete).

"Wishy washy” Georgie Gardner, back at Channel Nine after quitting the Today show some time back, is apparently bereft of any real opinions and about to be dobbed in by Karl to the Channel 9 bosses for that very reason.

No doubt if she does start expressing her opinions she'll be labelled a shrill harridan with a big mouth. It's a tough gig to win.

Team Stefanovic-Gardner is looking shaky at best, narky and narcissistic at worst.

They may have called an uneasy truce but will it last? Stay tuned and you will see.

Or, if you're like me, don't stay tuned. Switch channels.