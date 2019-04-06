The two Gympie bull riders to tackle world rodeo

Bull riding: Two Gympie bull riders will take on the bulls at the Aussie World Rodeo today.

Jacob Roberts and Taine Collier have both been involved in the sport for more than a year and were drawn to it for the same reason.

"It is the best adrenaline rush I have ever had. It is one of a kind,” Roberts said.

The two have sustained injuries but it did not stop them continuing to ride.

Gympie bull riders - Jacob Roberts. East Coast Images Sunshine Coast

"I started riding in February last year and in September I broke my femur (thigh bone) and started back again this year,” Roberts said.

"This was the worst injury I have had. I was stood on by the bull. I had something to prove to myself and I was keen to come back and start riding.”

Collier came to the sport after watching the professionals and has suffered one injury.

Gympie bull riders - Taine Collier. East Coast Images Sunshine Coast

"I watched it on television with my mates who were also riders. The first time I rode I just loved it,” he said.

"It is completely different to the watching it on television. They make it look easy, it is so much quicker. There was one bull I liked until I broke my wrist while riding on him. As soon as I broke it, I knew I was going to come back.”

It did not take Collier long to get back on that bull.

"I was off for three months and my first ride back was hard because I was in my head but I found my rhythm again,” he said.

Roberts and Collier will be in action at the Rainbow Beach bull n bronc spectacular on Saturday, April 27 at 5pm.