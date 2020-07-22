Menu
Politics

The two elder statesmen who could lead LNP

by Matthew Killoran, Jessica Marszalek
22nd Jul 2020 5:28 AM
AN elder party statesman is needed to take the reins of the LNP after the election to heal the damaging rift in the political outfit, with former Premier Rob Borbidge and eye surgeon Bill Glasson being discussed, according to senior party sources.

Fallout is continuing from the shock "dumping" of father of the LNP Lawrence Springborg from the party's executive.

While there is no move to remove president Dave Hutchinson before the election, there is a push to seek a elder statesman of the party to take control after.

 

Former Queensland Premier Rob Borbidge is being talked about as a future leader of the LNP. Picture: Richard Gosling
Mr Borbidge declined to comment. Dr Glasson said he had no intention of getting involved at this stage.

"There should be no discussion about changing leadership until we get through the election," he said.

"I want the party to stay united. We should be focused on defeating the Labor Party, not each other. Disunity is death.

"We need to focus on what's best for Queenslanders."

 

Dr Bill Glasson (right) is being talked about as a possible future president of the LNP. Picture: Adam Smith
Dr Glasson has had a long involvement with the party, and also contested Kevin Rudd's old seat of Griffith in 2013 and again in the 2014 by-election but narrowly lost to Labor's Terri Butler.

Mr Borbidge has previously been talked about for the role, following the resignation of former president Gary Spence in late 2018.

The LNP's most senior minister Peter Dutton described Mr Hutchinson's position as "untenable" last month after it was revealed he had leaked polling against state Opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

Tensions further flared after Mr Springborg was not reappointed as a trustee of the party on Friday.

 

It is understood Mr Hutchinson told the meeting on Friday there was a concern that strict local government laws could mean a conflict of interest for Mr Springborg, who is also the Goondiwindi mayor.

Mr Springborg officially ended his trusteeship Monday night.

He updated his register of interests yesterday morning to remove the position that had been listed as a financial interest that could pose or appear to pose a potential conflict of interest.

There has been strong anger from senior members of the party at what happened to Mr Springborg.

They fear the dropping of the Mr Springborg, a well-respected figure in the party, will anger the grassroots members with only three months until the state election.

 

Originally published as The two elder statesmen who could lead LNP

