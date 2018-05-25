Menu
Photo supplied by Jada Burns
Photo supplied by Jada Burns contributed
The tragic death of 'Eddie' - one of Gympie's homeless men

by Letter to the Editor by Jada Burns
25th May 2018 10:54 AM
I DON'T even know how to write this, all respect given.

CLICK HERE: Helping Gympie's homeless gives Jada purpose

On Wednesday, one of the amazing homeless men we join each night for a catch-up and a meal died.

There is no easy way to say it and my heart is saddened at the thought of just how many people die on our streets and no one even notices.

Eddie was a guarded angry man when we first met him or maybe he was just cautious then we saw the real Eddie. He had even stopped drinking.

On Monday night I was talking to him and he was so thankful that we and people like us take the time to care.

That was the last time I saw Eddie.

As the weather gets colder please spare a thought for our homeless and think, is there a way you can help.

Volunteering at the Victory Care Shed on Barter St is a wonderful start as they are our support.

Jada Burns,

Gympie

gympie deaths homeless letters letters to the editor opinion
Gympie Times

