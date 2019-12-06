Menu
WATCH: Notorious Gympie region bridge up in flames
The track drivers are forced to cross after fiery bridge collapse

Frances Klein
6th Dec 2019 2:12 PM
RESIDENTS are being forced to negotiate a treacherous creek track to cross Running Creek after a wooden bridge in the region’s north collapsed on Wednesday.

The bridge on Woolooga-Brooweena Road near Woolooga, could not be saved earlier in the week when it caught fire after a car that crashed off the notorious bridge burst into flames.

On Thursday afternoon the bridge was bulldozed, sparking an urgent call from Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington to fund a new bridge, that she says should have been replaced years ago.

Aerial view of Running Creek Bridge earlier in 2019. Photo: Denise Keelan
“Locals and regular users of the Woolooga-Brooweena Road understand how bad this old, single lane timber bridge was, with serious and fatal crashes not uncommon,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“It seems ridiculous in this day and age that regional road users are expected to negotiate these unsafe bridges.”

GONE: The entire bridge collapses about 3pm yesterday after igniting overnight.
She said Labor had failed its regional constituents with residents forced to drive the track and primary producers now having to travel a significant extra distance to deliver feed and water to livestock on their properties.

“Surely this incident will make them finally understand that funding must now be made available to build a new, completely re-aligned Running Creek bridge.

UP IN FLAMES: The Notorious Running Creek bridge partially in flames overnight due a crash earlier in the day. Photo: Sean Barrett.
“The Woolooga-Brooweena Road is an important connecting road and the loss of this bridge will severely impact not only local users, but visitors who take the inland route to travel through our region.

“They can’t be waiting forever for a new bridge.

“A sidetrack through the creek is not an acceptable long-term solution.

“We need to urgently know what the Labor Government will do to properly fix this situation.”

The MP is calling for the bridge, which was located on an unsealed section of road, to have its approaches realigned.

BRIDGE COLLAPSE: The Running Creek bridge on Brooweena-Woolooga Rd has now collapsed due to a fire overnight. The road is closed from the bridge. Photo: CONTRIBUTED
Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington on Running Creek Bridge earlier in 2019. Photo: Denise Keelan
