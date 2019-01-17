The top 5 players of Gympie ladies golf

Photos View Photo Gallery

GOLF: As the season starts for Gympie Ladies Golf, these Top 5 players will be the ones to beat.

Kate Sawrey Troy Jegers

5. Kate Sawrey

SHE has been playing for about eight years and Sawrey's handicap is 18 but her plan is to bring that down to 15.

"I would like to take three strokes and practise more,” she said. "I come here on my days off but I will be practising my short game.”

Long game is her speciality and she has a trick to help her hit the balls down the fairway.

"I am strong I suppose, and lucky,” she said.

"I count one, two, so I have got the right rhythm and I don't swing too far. One is up and two is coming down.”

Mauleen Carroll Troy Jegers

4. Maureen Carroll

CAROLL switched from tennis to golf through the influence of her father and aunt.

"When I first started about 15 years ago, I played tennis. My dad was a good tennis player and my aunty, they loved tennis and then they took up golf,” she said.

"My aunty told me, 'you must take up golf before you get too old' and once I did, it was very challenging.

"It can be really demoralising and then it can be very uplifting. But I just keep coming back.”

Despite not being a big hitter, Carroll is accurate.

"They used to call my dad Fairway Frank because he wasn't a big hitter but went straight up the fairway,” she said. "I don't get into too much trouble because I am not all over the place.”

Stella Macklin Troy Jegers

3. Stella Macklin

MACKLIN has been playing for about 15 years and just tries to be consistent.

"Just turn up, hit the ball, hit it again and just continue to play,” she said. "I don't take it that seriously. We all like to play well but it is the social aspect.”

She likes that the game does not discriminate.

"It doesn't matter how old you are or how young you are, doesn't matter where you go in the world; there will be a golf course and you don't need someone to play with,” she said.

"It is you and the course and it is truly individual and it is a game for everybody.”

Dell Groundwater Troy Jegers

2. Dell Groundwater

A STALWART of golf in the region, Groundwater is still one of the top names in the sport and wants to stay that way.

"I am scrambling these days to remain on top but I am still as keen as ever. (I will) never lose that,” she said. "There is always someone trying to get above you, that is the aim of the game.”

Groundwater has played for about 45 years and there are plenty of challenges.

"It is an individual game, it's a challenge, every shot is a challenge. It is not like tennis; you're not playing against the other person,” she said.

"Whatever you do, you get the benefit of. You hit a bad shot and it puts you in trouble it is your problem.”

The social side of the game has kept Groundwater playing, as well as the challenge.

"Every day is a challenge and it is different because you don't hit your shots in the same place,” she said. "It is the company, you get the social side of golf after the 18th hole.”

Rebecca O'neill Troy Jegers

1. Rebecca O'Neill

O'NEILL'S love for the game started because her mother worked in the pro shop and the first time she held a club she was hooked.

"I had to go there so I just started playing,” she said. "I love to come out and have a hit and I love to relax. The first time I hit a golf ball it was not far but it is the drive of getting better that keeps me playing.”

Her handicap is 7.9 but she is aspiring towards being a world number 1.

"I want to be No. 1 in the world and go to the Australian open,” she said.

For any women and girls interested, contact Stella on 5482 4065 or Tonie on 5483 1350.