The supermarkets that are helping the regions homeless

STATISTICS show that more than 15% of the world struggles to get food on the table, but one charity is going above and beyond for those in the Gympie region.

Woolworths and Foodbank Australia have partnered up again to support those in need, with a public appeal for food assistance this winter.

Woolworths have joined with Foodbank for the past 16 years and donates on average one million kilograms of fresh household products.

It's estimated that more than 67 million meals are donated to vulnerable Australians.

Operations manager for Southside, Cooloola, Gympie and Tewantin Woolworths, Samantha Williams, said all funds raised will go towards helping the needy.

"We encourage our customers to add a $2 winter meal token to their shop, and 100% of funds raised will go directly to Foodbank which offers a vital community service, helping to feed Australians in need,” Ms Williams said.

Every $2 donation will help Foodbank provide four warm meals to those in need this winter.

Foodbank Australia's CEO Brianna Casey said so far the winter appeal is a huge success.

"At this time of the year, we have families struggling to make ends meet, with meal-skipping becoming standard practice, particularly for parents,” she said.

"This appeal provides us with an opportunity to remind Australians about the ongoing hunger issues which affects so many families, individuals and children, at the same time as securing additional food to assist them.”

Foodbank can provide a meal to an Australian in need for 50c - so each donation of $2 will help provide four nourishing meals.

The appeal will run until July 24.