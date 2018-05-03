The Sunshine Coast's 30 most stylish people

THEY are not hard to spot.

They turn heads at Corbould Park on Melbourne Cup Day - a day when everyone is dressed up to the nines.

Out and about at the 2018 Coastline BMW Sunshine Coast Cup Day are Rebecca Alexandra, Annie White, Ange Hoppe, Chelsea Dawson and Jacqui Humphreys. Patrick Woods

They attend charity gala balls in flattering gowns or well-cut tuxedos that accentuate their best features.

They are never overdressed or underdressed: like Goldilocks, they always look just right for the occasion.

They rarely have a coiffeured hair out of place, lipstick outside their feathered outline or tucked-in shirt rising above their Pierre Cardin belt.

They always appear as fresh as a daisy and could slot easily into a magazine photoshoot without batting an eyelid if the booked model took ill.

They may spend a small fortune on high-street labels in their wardrobe, or rock a vintage look, or even be adept at creating their own one-off frocks.

But they make the most of their purchases and know how to bring together an outfit and accessories to be chic and on trend.

They are the Sunshine Coast's most stylish people. And you'll see them out and about at lunch, at networking drinks, at high-end social occasions or behind the desks of start-ups and creative businesses.

Style may be hard to define but we all know it when we see it.

It's not a one-off look for a special event but the culmination of efforts, day in and day out, in work and play, in the public eye and across various fashion occasions.

The little things count - the right brooch, the hat tipped just enough to the right, the dress that brings out the same colour in the eyes, the well-polished shoes, the perfect beaded clutch purse for the formal ensemble, the eye-catching waistcoat.

It's a look that matches their lifestyle, career, personality, physical features and colouring, and yes, even on a budget.

It's the great pairing of pieces and accessories that doesn't go over the top to be tacky.

Your style makes you .. well ... you.

Sometimes style is easier to spot in men, because, let's face it, our coastal lifestyle means some don't always take the time and effort to look good and look after themselves (especially when they can get away with a pair of boardies, T-shirt and thongs for that barbecue, birthday party or casual dinner).

Pro-surfer Julian Wilson with wife Ashley sherm / Contributed

Julian Wilson is the epitome of cool, a good sport and champions the fit-and-healthy surf culture. Although he travels the globe on the ASP World Championship Tour, he's a Sunny Coaster at heart but always manages to look comfortable and stylish.

Travis Schultz. Contributed

Travis Schultz has been a stylish "man about town" for some time, known in legal eagle circles but also as a respected wine connoisseur and reviewer. And he's sure to cut a dapper figure when Travis Schultz Law is officially launched on May 17.

Caitlin Bassett and Adan de Jong at the Caloundra Event Centre for the Sunshine Coast Lightning end of season gala event. John McCutcheon

Sunshine Coast Lightning players such as captain Geva Mentor and Caitlin Bassett also hold their own in the style stakes when out of netball uniform.

Geva Mentor and Lachlan Crawford at the Caloundra Event Centre for the Sunshine Coast Lightning end of season gala event. John McCutcheon

At the March LifeFlight Foundation's Celebration of Life Benefit Gala, Dan Sowden and Shayna McDowell cut fine figures.

Out for the LifeFlight Foundation"Celebration of Life" Benefit Gala on the Sunshine Coast are Dan Sowden and Shayna McDowell. Patrick Woods

And so did Caitlin Zerafa and Jade Elliott.

Out for the LifeFlight Foundation"Celebration of Life" Benefit Gala on the Sunshine Coast are Caitlin Zerafa and Jade Elliott. Patrick Woods

But surely our style guru is Sunshine Coast International Fashion Festival founder and director Jacinta Richmond.

Jacinta Richmond, shot on location at Sofitel Noosa Heads. Cereal Killer Productions

Jacinta has been curator of the Sunshine Coast Style Awards and Best Dressed List for the past decade, showcasing the 10 most stylish people in the region, announced every October.

Anyone can nominate men and women across the Coast, and her "style detectives" report back on those doing their bit to lift the style radar in the region.

The Daily thinks Jacinta, who is not allowed to be on the list, deserves special recognition as one of our beautiful people, herself.

But here's who have been officially applauded for their style in the past 10 years.

2008 - 2017 Style Awards winners

Linda Nogara. Contributed

* 2008: Linda Nogara

Louise Turton. Contributed

* 2009: Louise Turton

Donna Condon. Contributed

* 2010: Donna Condon

Anna Rubin. Contributed

* 2011: Anna Rubin

Monty Thomas. Contributed

* 2012: Monty Thomas

Billie Stekhoven. Contributed

* 2013: Billie Stekhoven

Bronte Bateup. Contributed

* 2015: Bronte Bateup

Carlie Wacker. Contributed

* 2016: Carlie Wacker

Trena-Jane Rowlands. Contributed

* 2017: Trena-Jane Rowlands

Best Dressed list

In 2017, the Sunshine Coast's official Best Dressed were:

Adam Taylor. Contributed

* Adam Taylor

Callum Gordon. Contributed

* Callum Gordon

Di Henshall. Contributed

* Di Henshall

Lucia Cimino. Contributed

* Lucia Cimino

Rowena Morris. Contributed

* Rowena Morris

Shelley Oxford. Contributed

* Shelley Oxford,

Tamara Wrigley. Contributed

* Tamara Wrigley

Tanya Young. Contributed

* Tanya Young

Sonja Wright. Contributed

* Sonja Wright

Trena-Jane Rowlands contributed

* Trena-Jane Rowlands

Nominations for the Style Awards and Best Dressed list are open to all Sunshine Coast residents aged 16 years and over (anyone can nominate themselves or someone else).

The nominations for the 11th annual Sunshine Coast Style Awards and Best Dressed List 2018 open on July 1.

Ones to watch

Jacinta says emerging stylish head-turners and ones to watch this year are:

Charlie Hall, shot on location in Noosa Junction. Cereal Killer Productions

* Charlie Hall

Zak Cassells. Contributed

* Zak Cassells

Nuray Ozden. Contributed

* Nuray Ozden

The 2018 list will be announced in September, with the number No.1 spot for 2018 announced on October 19 as part of the Sunshine Coast International Fashion Festival.