The stuff a 'Dream' is made of

DONE UP: Gunalda woman Sue Chapman and her 1971 Holden panel van Orchid Dream. Tom Daunt

TO THE untrained eye, Gunalda woman Sue Chapman's 1971 V8 Holden panel van is just another done-up car.

But Orchid Dream is much more than just a nice ride, she is a survivor.

Originally white, the vehicle was saved from destruction during the 2009Victorian bushfires before being purchased byMrs Chapman back in 2012.

Her colour, "Orchid Metallic,” is a HQ Holden original.

"We decided on that colour scheme to make her stand out,” Mrs Chapman said.

"It is the most amazing feeling, cruising around.

"The rush it gives you when you hear the twin exhaust and put your foot on the accelerator, plus the look on people's faces as they watch her cruise past.

"They can't help but give her a thumbs-up and a huge wave of approval.

"It certainly brings a smile to your face.”

Orchid Dream will be at the Gold Rush car show on Saturday, October 14, as well as in the festival's street parade.

Mrs Chapman said the car's restoration had been a "labour of love” that had not been without its challenges.

"Decking out the back was challenging but I had a vision and she has turned out better than what I had imagined,” she said.

The back includes an abundance of crushed velvet, mattresses, DVD players, sound systems and cushions.

"We had to make it complete,” she said.

"A lot of hands-on work was involved restoring her.

"There were many hours of sanding, repairing dints, as well as collecting the parts needed to get her on the road.”

Ms Chapman and her partner achieved the full restoration together.

"It was a lot of fun working together and seeing her evolve into what she is today,” she said.

Orchid Dream will compete in the Queensland van titles tomorrow in Hervey Bay.