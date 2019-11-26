The staggering amount Gympie council leaders earn

Mayor Mick Curran was paid more than $150,000 in total remuneration in 2017-18.

ALMOST $2 million in remuneration was paid out to Gympie Regional Council's senior leadership in 2018-19, this year's annual report reveals.

More than $1 million of this total was paid to the council's four senior managers, $10,000 more than the sum paid in 2017-18.

CEO Bernard Smith's salary fell within the $250,000-$349,000 pay band and three other managers earned from $150,000-$249,000.

Mayor Mick Curran was the top paid elected official, receiving a gross total of $156,000.

This included more than $127,000 in remuneration and $11,000 in cost for the council vehicle provided.

Councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald received more than $846,000 in remuneration last financial year.

Mr Curran also received $15,000 in superannuation for the year.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch was paid $98,000 over the year, including a $79,936 pay packet.

The remaining councillors each received almost $68,000 in pay and $8000 in super.

Bob Fredman and Glen Hartwig opted against a council vehicle; instead each received a $8000 vehicle allowance.

The nine councillors in total were paid more than $846,000 in gross remuneration, up from $818,000 in 2017-18.

Senior managers were paid more than $1 million.

Councillor pay packets are set by the Local Government Remuneration Commission.

Mr Curran, Mr Leitch, Mr Fredman, Hilary Smerdon and Glen Hartwig were the councillors to attend all 12 ordinary and one special meeting last year.

Dan Stewart was absent from the special meeting, Mal Gear and Mark McDonald each missed one general meeting and Daryl Dodt was absent for two.