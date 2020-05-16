Menu
A Glenwood man owes the Tasmanian Government more than $10,000 in unpaid fines.
The staggering amount a Glenwood man owes Tasmania

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
16th May 2020 12:00 AM
TASMANIA has revealed a Glenwood man still owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid fines, and it wants him to pay up.

Leigh Terence Beeton was one of three Gympie region residents to be listed on the southern state’s latest list of enforcement debtors.

Mr Beeton owes the Money Penalties Enforcement Service $10,170.90, which he racked up across 37 fines.

Leigh Terence Beeton racked up the five-figure debt across 37 fines.
Jones Hill’s Allison Patricia Farrelly, who owes $655, and Curra’s Benjamin Thomas Cadwallander, who is yet to pay a $168 fine, were the other two Gympie residents to make the 6800-name list.

Debtors names are allowed to be published under the Monetary Penalties Enforcement Act 2005. These details remain published until their obligations are discharged

The trio’s debt is small part of the more than $13 million owed to Tasmania in outstanding fines.

Abalone poacher David Wei Meng Lee has the biggest debt. He still owes more than $1.2 million from his 2006 conviction.

