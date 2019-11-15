Menu
A dilapidated shed hidden in bushland on the side of Bruce Highway highway is often used by squatters. Emergency crews were called to the shed on Monday, after a small fire broke out in it.
News

The squatter’s shed hidden right near busy Gympie Highway

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
15th Nov 2019 2:27 PM
AN ABANDONED shed close to the Bruce Highway in Gympie’s CBD was the focus of emergency services this week when a small fire broke out in it.

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers rushed to the dilapidated wooden structure on Tuesday morning when smoke was reported coming from inside it.

Police were initially concerned a person was trapped in the building, but a police spokeswoman said the shed was empty on arrival.

Firefighters quickly put out a small fire.

The shed is half-hidden in bushland between the Mary River and the Bruce Highway in-between Hungry Jack’s and the Albert Bowls Club.

A Gympie police spokeswoman said the shed was known to attract squatters and youngsters who played in it.

A Gympie police spokesman said squatting was occasionally a problem in the Gympie area but not common.

He said offenders could be charged for trespassing.

The structure and land is owned by Gympie and District and Netball Association and is currently for sale.

