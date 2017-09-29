The solemn reality of police remembrance day

THE Gympie region stopped today to mark Police Remembrance Day, and Gympie Times journalist and former police officer Tom Daunt urges us to spare a thought for the girls and boys in blue on this most sacred day of the police calendar:

I WILL never forget the first time I walked through the front gates of the Queensland Police Service Academy.

It was a a freezing June morning in Brisbane.

Through the thick fog I could just make out the tall, dated brick dormitory buildings that overlooked the "Sacred Acre.”

It was forbidden to walk on this small patch of manicured grass unless you were graduating. It was obviously what every new police recruit aspired to do and nobody wanted to walk on it lest they jinx themselves.

Because I had joined the QPS from Sydney I was not overly familiar with the layout of the academy, I had only been there once to do some fitness testing and it didn't take long before I was lost.

On my way to the fishbowl (which is a large blue tiled mustering area), I found myself in an area that did not seem to fit in with the rest of the aesthetic.

Where the campus is dated and tired looking, full of generic brown brick structures and demountable classrooms, the place where I found myself was almost tranquil.

Despite the cold, there were colourful flowers and green trees. On either side of a newly laid bitumen path, small plaques were evenly spaced.

They started from the top, near the academy gates and wound all the way down to the main part of the campus.

I had found the walk of remembrance.

On each one of those small plaques was the name of a Queensland police officer who had died in the line of duty.

I walked down this road, taking in every name on those plaques.

At the time, there was really no way of comprehending the sacrifice these officers had made.

It wasn't until several years later when I returned to the academy for a training course that the significance of the walk of remembrance really hit me.

By that stage I had a couple of years of operational policing under my belt.

I had been in situations and witnessed people in situations that were life threatening.

I had been involved in drug raids, attended fatal accidents and experienced people at their absolute lowest point.

At any stage of a police officer's day something can go wrong, and often does.

The walk of remembrance is a way of reminding officers who are still on the job that colleagues have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Today is the most sacred day on the policing calendar.

For those still in the job, police remembrance day is as important as Anzac day.

I don't think the wider community has a true grasp of its importance.

I am not saying that everyone needs to stop what they are doing and observe a minute's silence, but it wouldn't hurt just to keep in the back of your mind there are people out there who are willing to sacrifice it all for the safety of the community.

Police may not be assaulting a beach or parachuting into enemy territory, but every day, at every job there is potential for harm.

So next time you have an encounter with a cop, just try to be nice because you are dealing with someone who is willing to sacrifice it all so you and your family can be safe.