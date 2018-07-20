Menu
POWER OUTAGE: A fallen tree resulted in upto 900 homes to be without power last night in Glenwood.
The silly reason 850 homes lost power near Gympie last night

Philippe Coquerand
by
20th Jul 2018 8:57 AM
A FALLEN tree caused a small fire and almost 900 homes to be without power last night in the Gympie region.

It's believed a resident was cutting down a tree at 5pm last night when the tree fell onto a power-line in Glenwood, on Arbortwentyeight Rd, according to Ergon Energy.

Residents in Glenwood, Gunalda, Theebine, Moranbah,, Kanighan, Kanyan were without power.

Up to 850 homes were without power for up to five hours from 5-9:30pm, Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said.

"We were able to get that figure down to 80 houses between 9:30-10pm,” he said.

Mr Rehbein said the large tree had caused a lot of damage requiring two crews to attend.

Ergon Energy are continuing their investigations.

Two fire crews attended the scene where a resident had extinguished the fire before they arrived.

fallen tree glenwood gympie power blackout
Gympie Times

