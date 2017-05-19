20°
The Show must go on despite the weather

Rowan Schindler
| 19th May 2017 5:09 PM
PROUD DISPLAY: Fireworks at this year's Gympie Show.
PROUD DISPLAY: Fireworks at this year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

THE RAIN fell but the crowd came in droves yesterday as the wet weather did not put a dampener on the second day of Gympie Show.

Gympie Show secretary Donna Dobson said the numbers through the door were not impacted by the rain.

"I don't think it has. We've got a very full car park down there,” Ms Dobson said.

"Thursday night was strong. The vibe was great. The fireworks went off.

"I don't have any official numbers yet but based on the circumstances today I'm very, very happy with the turnout.”

The grand parade was impacted somewhat, with the cattle not being brought out for their customary parade.

Most other events ran as scheduled, but the FMX Kaos Entertainment motorbikes have been cancelled, with the young farmers challenge replacing their timeslot of 8:15pm in the main arena.

Ms Dobson said the mood was buoyant.

"Kids are all decked out in rainwear. I saw Dorothy the Dinosaur before, and Dora the Explorer, they are all here,” she said.

"The exhibitors are happy too, they are all reporting good traffic and good sales.

"The Pavilion has been brilliant too. The Apex restaurant is open, which is great because we only got the go ahead two days before the show opened.”

Showbags Australia 's Jim Reglin reported strong sales and said the opening day was incredible, with children snapping up showbags.

"The first day was a blitz. The best day we've had in years,” Mr Reglin said.

"There are more people here today than we though, given the rain.”

Mr Reglin, who is a veteran Gympie Show stall holder, said the event was only getting stronger.

"Sales are up. It's my 46th year at the Gympie Show,” he said.

"I just wish I could be given long service leave,” he joked.

Country musician Travis Collins added his thumbs up to the Show, saying the people of Gympie make the show what is.

"I love it, it's great,” Mr Collins said.

"These people and these skills are what is on show, and they are incredible.

"It's a vital look at Australian culture.”

Showmens Guild of Australasia president Luke Hennessy, who has seen more shows than anyone in his time, said it is the best show Gympie has had.

"It really is the best Gympie has ever seen.

"Sideshow Alley is just incredible.

"Everyone loves the Beast. It's easily the most popular,” Mr Hennessy said.

Mr Hennessy said Gympie put on a show to be proud of.

"This is what a country show should be,” he said.

agriculture gympie show livestock showbags sideshow alley weather

