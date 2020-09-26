The shocking number of kids left in cars revealed

Parents are reminded not to leave children in cars, especially as it heats up.

Parents are reminded not to leave children in cars, especially as it heats up.

An alarming number of Sunshine Coast parents are leaving their children locked in cars without being aware of the risks involved, new data has revealed.

Research suggests it takes just seven minutes for the temperature in a car to reach an unbearable level, but Sunshine Coast parents are still running the risk and leaving their children in cars.

RACQ data revealed since July last year, over 230 children were locked in cars by parents on the Sunshine Coast.

Noosa

July 1, 2018 - June 30, 2019: 16

July 1, 2019 - September 24, 2020: 25

Sunshine Coast

July 1, 2018 - June 30, 2019: 97

July 1, 2019 - September 24, 2020: 93

Emergency services were called to the Sunshine Plaza in July to rescue a 13-month-old baby who was locked in a car.

"He wanted the keys so I just gave him the keys and I was shutting the doors when all of a sudden I heard something click and I realised he had locked the car," mum Shae Gertiz said at the time.

Luckily, it took paramedics and firefighters just five minutes to arrive break into the car to rescue baby Noah.

A 13-month-old baby was trapped inside car near the Sunshine Plaza. Photo: Patrick Woods

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said with warmer temperatures approaching, it was important for parents to keep their keys on them at all times.

"Unfortunately, we've had to attend more than 230 calls for help when kids are locked in vehicles across the Sunshine Coast since July 2018," she said.

"This issue is unfortunately more common than people think, as all it can take is a few seconds for a child to be locked inside a car.

"It can be as simple as giving your kids the keys to play with and within a few seconds they've locked you out, and them in."

Ms Ross said if you accidentally locked your child in a car or spotted a child locked in a car, call 131 905 immediately.

"We'll send two of the nearest patrols to gain access to the vehicle," she said.

Ms Ross said if parents believed the wellbeing of the child inside the car was at risk, to also call triple-0.

"It's dangerous to leave a child in a vehicle at any time of year, but families need to be even more cautious as the weather warms up," she said.

"It can take just seven minutes for the inside of a car to reach unbearable temperatures, which can cause serious injury or death to anyone trapped inside.

"Keep your keys on you at all times, never give them to your child to play with or leave them inside the car. It's simply not worth the risk."