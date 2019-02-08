The secret spots to pull in a big one this weekend

HOOKED: Rhys Hempsall christened his new rod in style by landing this 43cm mangrove jack in the lower Noosa estuary.

HOOKED: Rhys Hempsall christened his new rod in style by landing this 43cm mangrove jack in the lower Noosa estuary. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Offshore

WITH a change in the weather last weekend most of our reports come from the earlier part of the week when the weather was a little more consistent.

Not too many boats headed for the reef off Double Island so reports from that area were a little light.

Out of Noosa, anglers headed for the closer reefs with plenty of action reported, the pelagics have been again in good numbers including tuna, mackerel, both spanish and spotted, as well as wahoo.

Gotcha - Adam Smith boated this cracker yellowtail kingfish while on a Cougar One charter to Sunshine Reef. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Trolled baits and live bait have been the most popular around Sunshine, Halls and Jew Shoal. Casting slugs at the schooled up bait balls has also been productive. Cobia have been in great numbers with plenty of fish feeding on those bait schools as well.

Sharks have also been there with plenty of quality fish donated.

The run has been pretty strong so you will have to go up in your lead size if you are fishing the bottom. From the bottom coral trout, sweetlip, snapper, tusk fish and maori cod have all been taken.

North reef has also been worth a look with plenty of pelagic activity there as well. Make sure you have your bait jigs ready to go as there is plenty of bait showing on the sounders.

Gotcha - Kurt Reynolds won the $100 Davo's/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with this massive 91cm, 16.5kg red emperor which he caught north of the Barwon Banks. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Tin Can Bay has been a good fish with the easterly breezes fairly predominate over the weekend. This meant if you have a boat you could easily tuck in behind Inskip and fish the banks for whiting and flathead.

The whiting have been loving the yabbies and sand worms, with some real elbow slappers taken.

The morning tides have also brought plenty of trevally around the mouths of the creeks, fast moving plastics and slugs cast around the bust-ups has seen some nice fish taken.

Kauri has again been producing some great jacks with live baits of poddy mullet and herring getting some quality jacks. If you are a lure angler then working surface walkers across the rocks bars first thing in the morning has also tempted some good fish.

Gotcha - Caleb Wood with one of two wahoo he picked up on the troll wide of Massoud's Reef. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Popping for whiting has become very popular and while we are getting these easterly winds fishing the Inskip side of the bay would be ideal.

Smaller poppers and surface walkers worked across the surface with the wind at your back and just a little ripple on the water should see you come up with some nice fish.

Beaches

ON THE beach the bigger swells and strong breezes has made life that bit more difficult for the beach anglers. Again, those morning tides have been ideal with some nice tailor and trevally taken on the Noosa North Shore, flathead have also been there with plenty of dart also in the mix.

At first light try using pilchards or cut baits of mullet or bonito for those bigger tailor and trevally, you may also come across the odd jew or mackerel for the long casters. Whiting are also in the closer gutters, try collecting some pippies for bait as the whiting love them.

Lakes and rivers

IN THE fresh, Lake Macdonald and Borumba have both been fishing well for bass and saratoga.

The fish seem to be holding that bit deeper with reports of surface action dropping off, make sure you work the shadow lines and deeper sections with spinner baits, soft plastics and deeper diving hard body lures.

Fishing the timber upstream has also been productive with some fish holding near cover. In the Mary River, some nice bass have been taken between Imbil and Gympie. Kayak anglers have also had some luck on the cod.

For up-to-date bar and fishing reports, visit www.fishing noosa.com.au.

Drop into Davo's Tackle World and Davo's Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo's Northshore Bait & Tackle at Marcoola for all the right equipment, bait and advice to get you catching.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook and, remember, tight lines and bent spines.